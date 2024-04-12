Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 7,316 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $48.57 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

