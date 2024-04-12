iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Sold by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CKW Financial Group owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after acquiring an additional 533,051 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $58.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

