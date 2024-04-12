CKW Financial Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

CKW Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,789,000 after purchasing an additional 590,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 39,512 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.60.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

