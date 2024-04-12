635 Shares in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Purchased by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $142.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.77.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

