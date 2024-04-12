CKW Financial Group Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CKW Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,403,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,245,000 after acquiring an additional 710,159 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Capital One Financial by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,734,000 after purchasing an additional 369,649 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE COF opened at $140.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.28.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.05.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

