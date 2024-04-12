Tobam Sells 39,807 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Tobam cut its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,807 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CAE were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 74.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 62,836 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 19.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $804.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.13 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

