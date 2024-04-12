Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 134.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,874,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,429 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $15,266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4,068.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,267,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,735 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLCO. Susquehanna began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.27 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

