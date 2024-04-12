AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $185.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.78.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

