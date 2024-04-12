InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Up 2.2%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 1,678,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,589,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

