Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.10 and last traded at $56.14. 200,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 273,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $716,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $297,685.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,848.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $716,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,614,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 300,185 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

