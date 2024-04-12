Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading 17.6% Higher

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 270,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 349,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Nevada Copper Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.64.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

Featured Stories

