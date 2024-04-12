Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.49

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.49 and last traded at C$5.49, with a volume of 3911126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

ATH has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -58.89, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$315.93 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$130,340.00. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

