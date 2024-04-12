Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,917,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 681,574 shares.The stock last traded at $45.49 and had previously closed at $40.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on JANX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 721.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,390,000 after purchasing an additional 495,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.