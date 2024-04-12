PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 593,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 280,653 shares.The stock last traded at $73.44 and had previously closed at $75.51.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 350.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.