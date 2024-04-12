Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $147.99. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

