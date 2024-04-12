Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 2.9% Higher

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 1,734,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,456,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Motors Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,829,000 after buying an additional 15,002,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,587,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 461,635 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 369,879 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 844,229 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

