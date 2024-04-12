Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

SHOP stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 794.87 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

