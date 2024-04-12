Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Holdings Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 160.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,724 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 212,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 309,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 408,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 859,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $25.83 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

