XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.30.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $126.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.43.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

