Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Bank of America raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $210.76 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.91.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

