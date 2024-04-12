Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR stock opened at $181.20 on Friday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

