Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $2.36 Million in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.17% of Worthington Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $1,682,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Worthington Steel Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WS stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

