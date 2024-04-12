Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 535 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.