Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Decreases Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 706,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Clarivate comprises 1.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Clarivate by 201.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clarivate by 40.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLVT opened at $7.36 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

