Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $33.65 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $33.65 or 0.00047533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.93 billion and approximately $239.53 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,784.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.28 or 0.00857724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00137866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00189343 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00042516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00129670 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,511,282 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

