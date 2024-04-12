Status Price Hits $0.0487 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Status has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $188.66 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001471 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00015726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,753.99 or 0.99933994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00122533 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,279 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,279.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04885619 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $9,572,455.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

