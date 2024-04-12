BNB Price Reaches $622.33 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $622.33 or 0.00878986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $93.06 billion and approximately $1.65 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,534,435 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,534,466.76899406. The last known price of BNB is 616.73909433 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2141 active market(s) with $1,255,810,940.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

