Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.88.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 6.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 17.0% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

