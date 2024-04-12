Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $165.47 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after acquiring an additional 97,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after buying an additional 309,239 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

