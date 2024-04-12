National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.6 %

NFG stock opened at $53.75 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.