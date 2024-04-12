Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CGAU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -54.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,135,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 566,652 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 818.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 151,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,031,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,384,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,158 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

