IAMGOLD’s (IAG) “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAG. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.52.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

