United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 67.1% in March

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $29.68.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

About United Utilities Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.