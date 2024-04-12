United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 67.1% in March

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
United Utilities Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $29.68.
About United Utilities Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Utilities Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.