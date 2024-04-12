Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.15.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 2.7 %

RGA stock opened at $184.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $196.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

