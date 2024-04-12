PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in PPL by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,412,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PPL by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 178,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

