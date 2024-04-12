Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Up 56.9% in March

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 10.6% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 312,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 14.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 16.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 438,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 61,736 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 19.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 212,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowroot Acquisition Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $12.45 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

