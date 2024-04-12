Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Up 70.5% in March

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the March 15th total of 50,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on APTO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 44,522 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

