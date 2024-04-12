Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Drops By 37.3%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Arbe Robotics Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of ARBEW stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.