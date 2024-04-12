Short Interest in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Declines By 55.0%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,700 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apyx Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.09. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

