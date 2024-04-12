Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.42.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Toast by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 1,726.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 5,890,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $111,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.
Toast Stock Performance
NYSE TOST opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. Toast has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.
