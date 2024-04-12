VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1597 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CDC opened at $57.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $872.48 million, a PE ratio of -1,155.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $358,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.