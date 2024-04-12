VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 15th

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0848 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CSB opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $57.00.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

