VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 15th

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0848 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CSB opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $57.00.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSBFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.