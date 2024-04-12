Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Citizens Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CIWV opened at $19.25 on Friday. Citizens Financial has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66.
Citizens Financial Company Profile
