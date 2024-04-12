Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,391,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,805 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,145.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 136,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,079.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

