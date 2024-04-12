Cadence Capital Limited (CDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 14th.
Cadence Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About Cadence Capital
