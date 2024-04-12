AptarGroup, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

AptarGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $139.13 on Friday. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $145.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

