Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1853 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Novozymes A/S Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $55.88 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $61.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $664.46 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.