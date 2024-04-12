Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.6177 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Banca Mediolanum’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

Shares of BNCDY stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

