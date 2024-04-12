Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 2,629.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 60,741 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 157,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.