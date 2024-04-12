SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Announces Annual Dividend of $2.39

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.3852 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19.
SAP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SAP has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SAP to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.
SAP Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $185.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.78. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $126.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.