SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Announces Annual Dividend of $2.39

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.3852 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19.

SAP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SAP has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SAP to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $185.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.78. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $126.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.